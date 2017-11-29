Car bomb explodes outside Yemeni ministry offices in Aden, casualties reported - residents

ADEN: Assailants detonated a car bomb outside the Yemeni Finance Ministry offices in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, causing casualties, residents said.

They said the force of the blast shook the Khor Maksar area of Aden, the temporary capital of the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and causing severe damage to the building. Ambulances were seen heading to the scene, they said.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Chris Reese)