Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Car bomb in Turkey's southeast kills three-year-old, wounds 15 - Anadolu

  • Posted 18 Feb 2017 03:00
  • Updated 18 Feb 2017 03:20

ISTANBUL: A three-year-old was killed and fifteen people were wounded on Friday by a car bomb in a southeastern Turkish town, provincial governor Gungor Azim Tuna was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency.

The car exploded outside a housing complex for judges and prosecutors in the town of Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province near the border with Syria.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters