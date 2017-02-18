Car bomb in Turkey's southeast kills three-year-old, wounds 15 - Anadolu

ISTANBUL: A three-year-old was killed and fifteen people were wounded on Friday by a car bomb in a southeastern Turkish town, provincial governor Gungor Azim Tuna was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency.

The car exploded outside a housing complex for judges and prosecutors in the town of Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province near the border with Syria.

