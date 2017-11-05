Car bomb kills at least five Yemeni soldiers in Aden - witnesses

ADEN: A suicide car bomber killed at least five soldiers in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Sunday, residents and a security official said.

The attack took place at a checkpoint outside the main security headquarters in Aden's Khor Maksar district, they said.

Sunday's bombing was heard across the city and a plume of smoke could be seen from miles away, residents said.

Clashes erupted in the area immediately, they said. It was unclear who was behind the attack or the clashes that followed.

The port city of Aden is the interim headquarters of Yemen's internationally recognised government, which had to move there when Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2015 during Yemen's civil war.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's conflict since the Houthis advanced on Aden, forcing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi him to flee and seek help from Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aden is dominated by Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen's war to restore Hadi.

Saudi Arabia's air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen over the capital, Riyadh, on Saturday, state news agencies reported.

The missile was brought down near King Khaled Airport on the northern outskirts of the city and did not cause any casualties.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Paul Tait)