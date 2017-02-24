Car bomb on Turkey-backed Syrian rebels kills 41, mostly civilians - sources

ANKARA: An Islamic State car bomb on a security checkpoint controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in a village near Syria's al-Bab has killed 35 civilians and six rebels, sources in the region said on Friday.

The attack was carried out in Sousian, northwest of al-Bab and wounded many others, the sources said.

The Turkey-backed rebels on Thursday drove Islamic State from al-Bab, the jihadist group's last significant stronghold in northwest Syria, along with the two smaller neighbouring towns of Qabasin and al-Bezah, after weeks of street fighting.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)