Car crashes into pavement near London museum, several injured: UK police

LONDON: Several people have been injured after a car mounted a pavement outside London's Natural History Museum on Saturday (Oct 7).



The UK Metropolitan Police said it is aware of "an incident" in Exhibition Road, South Kensington, adding that a man has been detained.

"A number of pedestrians have been injured," it said. Investigations are under way.

A police spokesman later said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related at this stage.

Damaged vehicles on Exhibition Road near the Natural History Museum in London on Oct 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP/@StefanoSutter)

A Reuters witness said there were large numbers of police, including armed officers, and paramedics at the scene although the atmosphere appeared calm.



Meanwhile, a spokesman for the museum said no one was being allowed into the building and people were being let out through a different exit.

The Natural History Museum is the fourth most popular tourist attraction in the United Kingdom, with 4.6 million visits during 2016, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Britain is on its second highest security alert level, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. There have been five attacks described by the authorities as terrorism this year, three involving vehicles.

In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four before stabbing a police officer to death in the grounds of parliament.

Three militants drove into people on London Bridge in June before stabbing people at nearby restaurants and bars, killing eight. The same month, a van was driven into worshippers near a mosque in north London which left one man dead.

