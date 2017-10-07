Car crashes into pavement near London museum, several injured: UK police
LONDON: Several people have been injured after a car mounted a pavement outside London's Natural History Museum on Saturday (Oct 7).
The UK Metropolitan Police said it is aware of "an incident" in Exhibition Road, South Kensington, adding that a man has been detained.
"A number of pedestrians have been injured," it said.
A spokesman for the museum said there had been a vehicle collision with pedestrians outside its entrance on Exhibition Road, while a witness told AFP there were armed police on the scene.
No one is being allowed into the building and people are being let out through a different exit, said the museum spokesman.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.