Car crashes into pavement near London museum, several injured: UK police

LONDON: Several people have been injured after a car mounted a pavement outside London's Natural History Museum on Saturday (Oct 7).



The UK Metropolitan Police said it is aware of "an incident" in Exhibition Road, South Kensington, adding that a man has been detained.

"A number of pedestrians have been injured," it said.

#MORE Incident involving car reported outside the Natural History Museum in London https://t.co/DxUGWKzteH pic.twitter.com/aefIT6wl20 — Nerti U. Qatja (@nertiqatja) October 7, 2017

A spokesman for the museum said there had been a vehicle collision with pedestrians outside its entrance on Exhibition Road, while a witness told AFP there were armed police on the scene.

No one is being allowed into the building and people are being let out through a different exit, said the museum spokesman.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

