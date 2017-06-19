Car explodes after hitting police van on Paris' Champs-Elysees: Official

PARIS: A car exploded and burst into flames after it crashed into a police van on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Monday (Jun 19), police and investigators said, adding that the driver was armed.

Forty minutes after it first warned the public to avoid the area, saying it was dealing with an incident, Paris police tweeted that the situation was under control and that there were no injuries.

A source close to the investigation said the driver was "seriously injured". Police said earlier that the driver was "on the ground... unconscious."

Police and judicial sources said they suspect the incident was a deliberate act.

The area near the avenue and close to the presidential Elysee palace was cordoned while the police operation was taking place.

