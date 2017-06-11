Car hits pedestrians near Amsterdam station in accident, two hurt

AMSTERDAM: A car driver hit eight people outside Amsterdam Central Station on Saturday, injuring two seriously, after being warned about parking illegally, but police said there was no indication that the driver was carrying out an attack of any kind.

The police said on Twitter: "spoke to the suspect. Doesn't appear to have been intentional."

Two people were admitted to hospital with serious injuries, and others were treated at the scene.

The driver was arrested and taken for questioning.

