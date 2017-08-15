Car smashes into pizza restaurant east of Paris, girl dead

PARIS: A car smashed into a pizza restaurant east of Paris late Monday (Aug 14), killing an eight-year-old girl and badly injuring six other people, the police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

Investigators believe the act was "deliberate ... but apparently has no connection with a terrorist act," the public prosecutor's office in the town of Meaux said.

France has suffered a string of terror-related attacks, including the use of cars as weapons.

On Aug 9, six soldiers were injured after they were hit by a rented BMW in a western Paris suburb.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Algerian man, was later shot and wounded after a dramatic motorway chase.