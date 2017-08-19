Carl Icahn steps down as adviser to US President Trump

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Friday said he was ending his role as special advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump after facing criticism that his advice on regulations could help his own businesses.

Some Democratic lawmakers and biofuels advocates have argued that Icahn's policy recommendations to the Republican administration create a conflict of interest with his investments, including oil refining company CVR Energy Inc. Icahn denied any conflict of interest.

