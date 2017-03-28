Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life for 1974 attack on Paris store

PARIS: A French court sentenced Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world's most wanted criminals, to life imprisonment on Tuesday for a 1974 grenade attack on a Paris shop that killed two people.

The Venezuelan, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, is already serving a life sentence in France for deadly attacks in the 1970s and 1980s.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Richard Balmforth)