Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life for 1974 attack on Paris store

A French court sentenced Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world's most wanted criminals, to life imprisonment on Tuesday for a 1974 grenade attack on a Paris shop that killed two people.

  Posted 28 Mar 2017
FILE PHOTO: Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, better known as "Carlos the Jackal", raises his fist as he appears in court in Paris November 28, 2000 coinciding with a trial in Frankfurt of his former German accomplice [Hans-Joachim Klein]. (CREDIT REUTERS/RTV/Thierry Chiarello)

PARIS: A French court sentenced Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world's most wanted criminals, to life imprisonment on Tuesday for a 1974 grenade attack on a Paris shop that killed two people.

The Venezuelan, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, is already serving a life sentence in France for deadly attacks in the 1970s and 1980s.

