Girl, 8, dies after fall on Carnival Cruise ship

MIAMI: An eight-year-old girl died on Saturday (Oct 14) after falling from the interior atrium of a Carnival Cruise Line ship to a lower deck, media reports said.

Cruise ship Carnival Glory had finished its voyage and docked at Port Miami for disembarkation when the child fell at about 8.15am from a balcony in the ship’s interior atrium, CNN reported, citing Miami police.

Emergency personnel transported the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, but she died of her injuries, the report said.

"We understand that the child may have fallen 20 or so feet from a landing," CNN reported Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman Captain Ignatius Carroll as saying at a news conference.

The police's homicide department is working with Carnival Cruise to investigate the incident, the report said.



It is unclear what caused the girl to fall.

Carnival Cruise released the following statement after the incident: "The ship's medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship's medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship's command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time."