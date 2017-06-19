Casualties after van drives into people in north London

LONDON: A van collided with a number of pedestrians in London on Monday (Jun 18), resulting in a number of casualties, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident took place on Seven Sisters Road, near Finsbury Park station, in north London at 12.20am. One person has been arrested. The Muslim Council of Britain said on Twitter that a van ran over worshippers as they left Finsbury Park Mosque after prayers.



At least three people were seriously in the incident, a witness told BBC TV.

This man is being arrested after using his car to run over people coming out of Finsbury Park mosque pic.twitter.com/Gzl50da0Eo — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 19, 2017









Advertisement

Advertisement

Armed police at scene, after what appears to be Islamophobic attack outside #FinsburyPark Mosque.



(No official confirmation as of yet) pic.twitter.com/SEc3qgr5ZX — British Gov Watch (@BritishGovWatch) June 19, 2017





Finsbury Park right now. Several casualties. pic.twitter.com/LaunwLe7B6 — Ali Habib (@Habibiline) June 19, 2017





Seven Sisters Road closed from Hornsey Road pic.twitter.com/aL39xV4fc1 — Alec Wilson (@aaalec) June 18, 2017

London Ambulance Service tweeted: "We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road."



We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it. — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017

This latest incident comes in the wake of two other attacks in London which involved pedestrians being mowed down by vehicles. On Mar 22, five people were killed and dozens injured after being run over and stabbed near the Houses of Parliament on Westminster Bridge.



The second incident occurred at London Bridge on Jun 3 when seven people were killed in a knife attack after assailants ploughed a van into pedestrians.

This is a developing story.