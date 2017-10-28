Casualties as 2 car bombs explode near Mogadishu hotel: Police

MOGADISHU: A car packed with explosives blew up outside a hotel in Mogadishu on Saturday (Oct 28) as a minibus also exploded at a nearby junction, causing casualties, police said.

"A car loaded with explosives went off at the entrance of Nasa Hablod Hotel and there is gunfire," police official Ibrahim Mohamed told AFP, saying it looked like a coordinated attack.

"There was another minibus loaded with explosives which went off a nearby intersection," he said, confirming there were casualties but without giving an initial number.

Major Abdullahi Aden, a police officer told Reuters the car bomb exploded at the gate of Nasahablod Two hotel.

"They are fighting inside. So far we do not have casualty figures," he said.

"It is a busy hotel frequented by lawmakers, (military) forces and civilians."

A Reuters witness heard a loud explosion and smoke rose over the scene. Ambulance sirens could be heard.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the assault but Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia's western-backed government and rule according to its strict interpretation of Islam's sharia law.

A bomb attack in Mogadishu this month killed at least 358 people.