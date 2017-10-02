Catalan govt says 90% voted to leave Spain

MADRID: The Catalan government said around 2.26 million people had cast a ballot in a banned referendum to leave Spain on Sunday (Oct 1) and 90 per cent of them had voted in favor of secession.

This represents a turnout of around 42.3 percent of Catalonia's 5.34 million voters.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the northeastern Spanish region he governs had "won the right to an independent state" after "millions" turned out to vote in a banned independence referendum.

"With this day of hope and suffering, the citizens of Catalonia have won the right to an independent state in the form a republic," he said in a televised announcement.