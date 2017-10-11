Catalan leader steps back from independence brink

In a conciliatory speech to regional lawmakers in Barcelona, Carles Puigdemont said he had accepted "the mandate of the people for Catalonia to become an independent republic" after the Oct 1 vote.

BARCELONA: Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont stepped back on Tuesday (Oct 10) from making an immediate declaration of independence after a banned referendum, calling for more time for talks with Madrid to resolve Spain's worst political crisis in a generation.

In a conciliatory speech to regional lawmakers in Barcelona that drew both praise and criticism from separatists, Puigdemont said he had accepted "the mandate of the people for Catalonia to become an independent republic" after the Oct 1 vote.

But the 54-year-old asked the Catalan parliament to "suspend the effects of the independence declaration to initiate dialogue in the coming weeks."



The central government fired back swiftly, with a spokesman rejecting what Madrid termed Catalonia's "tacit" independence declaration.

Political leaders in Catalonia, Spain and Europe have come out against an independence declaration, concerned over the country's biggest upheaval since its transition to democracy in the 1970s.



EU nations are watching developments closely amid concern that any Catalan move to break away from Madrid could put further pressure on the bloc still dealing with the fallout from Britain's shock decision to leave.

Reaction was mixed among those who had hoped to witness a historic moment for a region that remains deeply divided over independence.

Merce Hernandez, a 35-year-old architect, said: "I am very emotional, this is a historic day. I'm satisfied."

But in Barcelona's trendy Gracia neighbourhood, resident Maria Rosa Bertran said she was against a delayed secession. "I find it even worse because it is suffering a longer agony, indecision and uncertainty is the worst thing that can happen to us," she told AFP.

Police deployed en masse around the regional parliament ahead of Puigdemont's address, blocking public access to a park that houses the building as crowds watched the session on giant screens, waving Catalan flags and some brandishing signs reading "democracy."

'BLOW TO COMMON SENSE'

At stake is the future of a region of 7.5 million people deeply divided over independence, one of Spain's economic powerhouses whose drive to break away has raised concern for stability in the European Union.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has vowed to use everything in his power to prevent independence and has even refused to rule out imposing direct rule over the semi-autonomous region - an unprecedented move many fear could lead to unrest.

EU President Donald Tusk also urged Puigdemont against making a decision that would make "dialogue impossible".



But the Catalan president says the independence referendum that took place on Oct 1 despite a court ban justifies splitting from Madrid.



Around 90 per cent of those who cast ballots voted for independence but the poll was poorly monitored and many Catalans opposed to secession boycotted an illegal plebiscite that was witnessed a violent police crackdown.



Spain's political establishment rounded on Puigdemont after his speech.

"You can't suspend a declaration that hasn't been made," said Miquel Iceta, Socialist party chief in Catalonia.

Rajoy's Popular Party in Barcelona said on Twitter that the Catalan's leader announcement was "a blow to common sense".

ANGER ON BOTH SIDES



On Monday, Ada Colau, the popular mayor of Barcelona, warned that a unilateral declaration of independence would put "social cohesion" at risk.



Pro-unity and pro-independence supporters have staged mass rallies in Barcelona over the past week, highlighting divisions in Catalonia.



Puigdemont's regional government allies, the far-left CUP, lamented a "missed" opportunity for independence.

"We believed that today was the day to solemnly declare a Catalan republic, and we probably missed an opportunity," said party lawmaker Anna Gabriel.

STOCKS SLIDE

The crisis has also caused deep uncertainty for businesses in one of the wealthiest regions in the eurozone's fourth largest economy.



Spain's stock market shed nearly 1.0 per cent ahead of Tuesday's session and a string of companies have already moved their legal headquarters - but not their employees - from Catalonia to other parts of the country.



"The companies have left, the banks are gone, we are all going to see what will happen," said Barcelona resident Bertran.

Demands for independence in Catalonia, which has its own language and cultural traditions, date back centuries.



But a 2010 move by Spain's Constitutional Court to water down a statute that gave Catalonia additional powers, combined with a deep economic meltdown in Spain, sparked a surge in support for independence.