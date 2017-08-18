Catalan president warns Spain attack suspect still at large

BARCELONA: Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont warned Friday (Aug 18) a suspect was still on the run after two attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, saying he could still potentially be dangerous.

Asked on Spanish radio whether an alleged "terrorist" was still at large and dangerous, he responded: "On the run yes, as for whether he is capable of harm, we don't know at the moment."

But he warned that "these types of people have already demonstrated that they have the will to harm whatever happens."

Spain is waking up to a double tragedy after drivers ploughed into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, some 120km south of the seaside city loved by tourists around the globe.

In the first incident, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, a white van sped into a street packed full of tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking people out of the way and killing 13 in a scene of chaos and horror. The driver stepped out of the van and fled the scene.

More than 100 others were injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some eight hours later in Cambrils, an Audi A3 car rammed into pedestrians, injuring six civilians - one of them critically - and a police officer.

Gunfire ensued during which police killed the five attackers.

Three people have already been arrested over the attacks.