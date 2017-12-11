Celebrities express support for bullied US boy after emotional video

LOS ANGELES: Several celebrities have reached out to Keaton Jones, a young Tennessee boy whose video questioning why bullies are mean, offering messages of support and encouragement.

Jones' mother posted the video of him on Facebook, in which he is upset after she picked him up from school when he felt too scared to go to lunch.

In the video which went viral, he asks why bullies "find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to 'em? People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault."

Other students at school had made fun of Keaton for his surgery scars, dumping milk on his head and throwing things at him.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans reached out via Twitter, telling Keaton that it will get better and asking if he'd like to come to the "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere in Los Angeles.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo wrote that Keaton has "a pal in the Hulk."

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017

"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill also posted a message of support, writing that bullies are "sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves."

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017









Keaton- your vulnerability, honesty and emotional intelligence already show how much more powerful, valuable, unique and human you are than any of the bullies you talked about. I have no doubt it will get better and we will all do our part to make sure it does. We love you. https://t.co/JN9hCU49pY — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) December 10, 2017





Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017





Hey @Lakyn_Jones, I'm producing a film next summer in TN. Would love to have you and Keaton come spend a day on set with me! #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/7fQzeNFHYX — chase crawford (@chsecrwfrd) December 10, 2017





Keaton, I'm sorry those kids are being so mean. Unless people like that change they will end up having unhappy lives. I think you're cool! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017

Keaton's sister Lakyn responded to some of the tweets, and wrote that Keaton is particularly a fan of Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote that she wants to be his friend.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

The outpouring of support was not limited to movie stars and musicians. Several sports figures also reached out.

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker read Keaton a Buddhist poem and said that they would have four tickets to their Dec 31 game for Keaton and his family.

Titans tight end @delaniewalker82 has a message for Keaton 😊



pic.twitter.com/aWWBPd1HUs — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017





Dear Keaton Jones, hopefully you see this. Your an amazing soul my man, never let ANYONE tell you otherwise! Keep your head up & chest out. Your a solider, always remember that. — DeAndre Washington (@dwa5hington) December 10, 2017



