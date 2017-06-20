Champs-Elysees car attacker was on terror watchlist: probe sources

PARIS: A driver who attacked police on Paris's Champs-Elysees on Monday was a 31-year-old man who had been on a security watchlist since 2015 for membership of "the radical Islamist movement," sources close to the probe said.

The man died after ramming a car into a police van on the prestigious avenue. Police sources told AFP that a Kalashnikov assault rifle, handguns and gas canisters were found in the vehicle.

No police or bystanders were injured in the incident on the Champs-Elysees, where a jihadist shot dead a policeman two months ago.

The police and the army have consistently been attacked by extremists in France.

The country remains under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when Islamic State jihadists slaughtered 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city.





