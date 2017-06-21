Chances of Trump meeting with North Korea's Kim narrowing - White House

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un is less likely than it was when Trump said he would be willing to meet with the North Korean leader, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-built Dental Sanitary Goods Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 20, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Trump said he would be willing to meet Kim under the right conditions, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a regular news briefing. "Clearly we're moving further away, not closer to those conditions," he said.

