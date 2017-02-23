Chief of staff of France's Le Pen put under formal investigation - source

PARIS: The chief of staff of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was put under formal investigation on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged misuse of EU funds to pay parliamentary assistants, a judicial source said.

Catherine Griset had earlier on Wednesday been questioned by judicial police along with Le Pen's bodyguard, Thierry Legier, who was later released, according to the source.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)