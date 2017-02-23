Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Chief of staff of France's Le Pen put under formal investigation - source

The chief of staff of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was put under formal investigation on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged misuse of EU funds to pay parliamentary assistants, a judicial source said.

  • Posted 23 Feb 2017 03:25
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

PARIS: The chief of staff of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was put under formal investigation on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged misuse of EU funds to pay parliamentary assistants, a judicial source said.

Catherine Griset had earlier on Wednesday been questioned by judicial police along with Le Pen's bodyguard, Thierry Legier, who was later released, according to the source.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

- Reuters