Chilean denies killing Japanese student

SANTIAGO: A Chilean man suspected of killing a Japanese exchange student in France has said he was with her the day she went missing but denied any foul play.

France is seeking the extradition of Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, whom they believe murdered his former girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki, 21, in the eastern French city of Besancon in December.

Zepeda is thought to have then fled home to Chile. No body has been found.

Kurosaki, who had been studying in Besancon since September, met the Chilean teaching assistant in Japan before the couple later broke up.

Zepeda, who appeared before the Chilean Supreme Court on Tuesday as part of the extradition proceedings, presented a sworn statement defending himself.

He said he went to see Kurosaki on Dec 4 - the day she was last seen - at her dormitory, and that they went out for a meal and then back to her room, where they had sex.

Kurosaki then had a panic attack, saying she felt guilty because she was in a relationship with another man and had been unfaithful to him, Zepeda said. She then asked Zepeda to leave, he added.

"I walked toward the city center, expecting Narumi to call me. But that never happened," Zepeda said in his statement.

Other students in Kurosaki's dormitory have said they heard screams, a woman crying and banging on her door the night she went missing.