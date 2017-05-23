China's imports from North Korea sink below US$100 million in April as coal ban bites

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

China's total imports of North Korean goods in April fell below US$100 million to a multi-year low, accelerating a months-long decline after China halted coal shipments from its isolated neighbour, data showed on Tuesday.

The world's second-largest economy bought goods worth US$99.3 million in April from North Korea, the lowest monthly tally since at least June 2014. That compares with US$114.6 million in March and US$167.7 million a year earlier.

The value of imports has fallen month-on-month since December, General Administration of Customs data showed.

China's exports to North Korea eased to US$288.2 million in April, down 12 percent from March. Exports for the first four months of the year were up 32 percent at US$1 billion.

Analysts and traders expect data due out later on Tuesday to show China did not take any North Korean coal in April for a second straight month, after Beijing's ban of such imports following repeated missile tests by Pyongyang.

China imported 1.53 million tonnes of coal worth US$72.3 million from North Korea in April 2016.

