China says US Jerusalem move could cause 'escalation' of tensions

BEIJING: China warned on Wednesday (Dec 6) that US President Donald Trump's plan to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital could fuel tensions in the region.

"We are concerned about the possible escalation of tensions," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.

"All relevant parties should bear regional peace and tranquility in mind, be cautious in words and deeds, avoid impacting the foundation for the settlement of the issue of Palestine, and avoid causing new confrontation in the region."

A senior Trump administration official said the president would make the announcement Wednesday from the White House, upending decades of careful US policy and ignoring dire warnings of a historic misstep that could trigger a surge of violence in the Middle East.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Trump would order officials to begin planning to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.