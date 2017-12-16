China, UK vow to continue, strengthen economic, financial cooperation

BEIJING: China and the United Kingdom vowed to continue and strengthen cooperation on a wide range of economic, financial and trade issues, the British government said on Saturday in a statement following talks in Beijing between the U.K. finance minister Philip Hammond and Chinese officials.

The two countries will establish a new joint expert group to exchange views on macroeconomic and fiscal policy, the statement said.

Both countries opposed trade protectionism and reaffirmed their support for the World Trade Organisation as a key pillar of the global trade system.

In addition to accelerating final preparations and reviewing the timeline for the introduction of a London-Shanghai stock connect programme, the statement said the countries agreed to launch a working group and fusibility study on a UK-China bond market connect.