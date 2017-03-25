China vice premier says major nations should bolster mutual trust, respect

BOAO, China: Major countries should bolster mutual trust and respect, and stick to dialogue to settle disputes, China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said at the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia on Saturday.

Major nations should take responsibility for maintaining peace, Zhang said, adding that China would remain a force for peace and stability in the world.

