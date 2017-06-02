China vows to uphold climate pact after US pullout

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BEIJING: Beijing vowed Friday (Jun 2) to uphold the Paris climate accord after the United States withdrew from the pact, saying it was a "responsibility shouldered by China as a responsible major country".

"We think the Paris accord reflects the widest agreement of the international community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

"We also hear that our actions and leading role are applauded by the international community," Hua told reporters.

"We will earnestly implement our obligations."

Hua said China wants to strengthen cooperation with various parties to "push for the follow-up negotiations on the articles of the agreement and promote low-carbon green development".

President Donald Trump caused international consternation on Thursday when he announced the United States was ditching the agreement, arguing that it was too lenient on China, India and Europe.

China and the US, the world's first and second biggest polluters respectively, are together responsible for some 40 per cent of the world's emissions and experts had warned it is vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to have any chance of succeeding.

But China has also been investing billions in clean energy infrastructure, as its leaders battle to clear up the notorious choking pollution that envelops its biggest cities, including Beijing.