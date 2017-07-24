Chinese jets intercept US surveillance plane - US officials

WASHINGTON: Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea over the weekend, with one coming within about 300 feet (91 meters) of the American aircraft, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said initial reports showed one of the Chinese J-10 aircraft came close to the U.S. EP-3 plane on Sunday, causing the American aircraft to change direction.

(The story is refiled to add dropped letter in first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)