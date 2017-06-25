Chinese pandas receive VIP welcome in Berlin

BERLIN: Chinese panda bears Jiao Qing and Meng Meng were welcomed to their new home in Berlin on Saturday (June 24).

The two gigantic pandas are set to be the new star attraction of Berlin Zoo, with German officials set to pay Beijing US$1 million per year over 15 years to host them, with most of the money going to China's conservation and breeding programme.

Jiao Qing and Meng Meng arrived at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport from Chengdu and were quickly introduced to the public.



A Lufthansa cargo airplane carrying onboard two giant pandas is being welcomed by water cannons after landing at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin. (Tobias SCHWARZ/AFP)

Transport boxes with two pandas are seen in a Lufthansa cargo plane after landing at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin. (Tobias SCHWARZ/AFP)

They are scheduled to be given a more formal introduction by none other than German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be in Germany for the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Their predecessor, Berlin Zoo's Bao Bao, lived to become the oldest panda in the world before he died in 2012.

The black and white bears are a show of diplomacy between Germany and China, which have forged closer economic ties in recent years. China only allows the furry ambassadors to be hosted in countries it has strong relations with, in what's often been referred to as "panda diplomacy".

It is hoped the three-year-old female Meng Meng and six-year-old male Jiao Qing, will eventually mate.

Berlin Zoo has spared no expenses to make sure Jiao Qing and Meng Meng will be comfortable. They will live in a new enclosure with a wooden climbing area and artificial stream and will get to munch on tens of thousands of euros worth of bamboo shoots every year.