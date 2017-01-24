Chinese tourists feared dead after falling into water at California beach

SINGAPORE: A married couple from China is missing after falling off rocks into rough waters at Pebble Beach in California on Saturday (Jan 21), according to US reports.

Rescue officials responded to the area of 17 Mile Drive and Bird Rock, said local news channel Kion. They said one person had fallen into the surf and others had entered the water to rescue the person. Two in total were unaccounted for and Coast Guard helicopters, as well as fire crew were deployed to search the area.

On Monday, KSBW reported that the two were tourists who had been sightseeing around the Monterey Peninsula on a tour bus with their son. It cited an eyewitness as saying that the couple had been taking photographs near the water when rogue waves crashed onto the rocks.

According to firefighters, one victim fell into the waves and the second jumped into the water in a rescue bid, but both were swept out to sea, said KSBW, adding that rescue efforts have since been called off. Their son is reportedly safe.