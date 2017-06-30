Church rocked by sex assault charges against top cardinal

VATICAN CITY: Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell said on Thursday (Jun 29) that he would return to Australia to try to clear his name after becoming the most senior Catholic cleric to be charged with criminal offences linked to the Church's longrunning sexual abuse scandal.

Pell was ordered to appear on July 18 at court in Melbourne for a preliminary hearing on multiple sexual assault charges related to offences allegedly committed decades ago.

Pope Francis granted him a leave of absence, making it clear the cardinal would not be forced to resign his post as head of the Vatican's powerful economic ministry.

Claiming he had been the victim of a campaign of "relentless character assassination", Pell vowed to beat the charges and return to work in Rome.

"I am looking forward finally to having my day in court. I am innocent of these charges," the 76-year-old said. "They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me."

In a supportive statement, the Vatican noted Francis's respect for the Australian's "honesty" and "energetic dedication" to his work on Church financial reform.

"The Holy See expresses its respect for the Australian justice system that will have to decide the merits of the questions raised," the statement said.

"At the same time, it is important to recall that Cardinal Pell has openly and repeatedly condemned as immoral and intolerable the acts of abuse committed against minors; has cooperated in the past with Australian authorities ... has supported the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors; and finally, as a diocesan bishop in Australia, has introduced systems and procedures both for the protection of minors and to provide assistance to victims of abuse."

MULTIPLE COMPLAINANTS



The tone of the statement echoed Francis's comment last year that Pell, one of his closest advisers, should not be subject to "a media verdict, a verdict based on gossip".

But despite the supportive noises, Vatican watchers said it was unlikely Pell would ever return to his post given the long time time it will likely take for his case to come to trial and be completed.

The cardinal is already a year past the age at which Holy See employees are supposed to retire and suffers from a heart condition.

Pell was missing from a mass Francis gave for five new cardinals on Thursday and will not appear at any public events in Rome before his departure for Australia, the Vatican confirmed.

Police in the Australian state of Victoria announced earlier that Pell had been charged with "historical sexual assault offences".

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said there were "multiple complainants" but provided no details as to the precise nature of the charges, or the age of the alleged victims.

A lawyer for two unidentified men who had made abuse claims against Pell said they were "over the moon".

"It's been very difficult for them to stick their neck out," the lawyer, Ingrid Irwin, told Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper. "To come out against someone who is second to God, in some people's minds, has caused all sorts of problems for them."

The repercussions for the Church could be significant, the editor of the Australian online forum Catholica, Brian Coyne, told AFP.

"This is the most senior person in the church who has ever been charged and the implications are both huge for the future of the Catholic Church in this country and internationally," Coyne said.

SNAP, a US-based network of survivors of clerical abuse, praised the Australian authorities' action.

"We hope it will inspire other countries to follow in their footsteps," spokeswoman Joelle Casteix said. "Sexual abuse thrives when it is allowed to flourish in secrecy."

'MUCKED UP'



The announcement coincided with the final stages of Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse, ordered in 2012 after a decade of pressure to investigate widespread allegations of institutional paedophilia.

The commission has spoken to thousands of survivors and heard claims of child abuse involving churches, orphanages, sporting clubs, youth groups and schools.

Pell appeared before the commission three times, once in person and twice via video-link from Rome. In one hearing, he admitted that he "mucked up" in dealing with paedophile priests in Victoria state in the 1970s.

The Pell charges stem from investigations by a Victoria police task force into allegations emanating from the Royal Commission and from a state parliamentary inquiry.

The commission said in February that seven percent of Catholic priests were accused of abusing children in Australia between 1950 and 2010 but that the allegations were never investigated.

It found that 4,444 alleged incidents of paedophilia were reported to church authorities and, in some dioceses, more than 15 percent of priests were perpetrators.

Widespread abuse has also been uncovered in recent decades in other countries with large Catholic communities, badly tarnishing the standing of the Church in Ireland and North America in particular.

Francis came to office four years ago promising zero tolerance and an end to Church cover-ups of the kind portrayed in "Spotlight" the 2015 Oscar-winning drama about the Boston Globe's exposure of its local diocese in the early noughties.

But critics say he has made little headway, leaving the Church still reluctant to hand paedophile priests over to civilian authorities.