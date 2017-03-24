Clinton pleads for peace as Northern Ireland's McGuinness buried

DERRY: Former US president Bill Clinton urged Northern Ireland to finish the work of peace as he attended the funeral on Thursday (Mar 23) of Martin McGuinness, the former paramilitary commander turned peace negotiator.

McGuinness, who resigned as Northern Ireland's deputy first minister in January, died on Tuesday of a rare heart condition. He was 66.

Clinton was among a range of political leaders who attended McGuinness's funeral in his native Derry in Northern Ireland.

Thousands followed his coffin, adorned with the green, white and orange Irish flag.

In the Catholic Saint Columba's Church, former comrades and foes paid their last respects.

He was hailed by many as a peacemaker in later life who played an instrumental role in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely brought to an end a conflict which claimed around 3,500 lives.

But relatives of the victims of paramilitary Irish Republican Army bombs said they could not forgive the former IRA commander for his previous actions.

Clinton told mourners he "came to treasure every encounter" with McGuinness.

"If you really came here to celebrate his life and to honour the contribution of the last chapter of it, you have to finish his work," he said in his address.

"Finish the work of peace. The only way a lasting peace can ever take hold and endure is if those who have legitimate, legitimate griefs on both sides embrace the future together."

APPLAUSE FOR FOSTER

McGuinness's Sinn Fein party, representing Catholic Irish nationalists, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of the pro-British Protestants, formally have until Monday to resolve their differences and form a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, or control will return to London.

McGuinness lived in a modest terraced house in the nationalist Bogside district of Derry.

His coffin was carried to church through areas where he rose to prominence during the civil rights campaign of the late 1960s, when Catholic nationalists demanded fairer treatment short-term fairer treatment as they pursued their longer goal of a united Ireland.

IRA commander McGuinness was regarded as the most dangerous of opponents in a guerrilla campaign that would last a further three decades, before he helped to broker the 1998 peace accords, along with Clinton.

The former US president said McGuinness was "not afraid to make a compromise - and he was strong enough to keep it".

The January resignation of McGuinness pulled the plug on the province's power-sharing government, triggering the Mar 2 elections, after he refused to work with DUP leader and first minister Arlene Foster over a heating scheme spat.

She was applauded as she took her seat in church.

Michelle O'Neill, McGuinness's replacement as Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, was pictured shaking Foster's hand.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Enda Kenny were also among the mourners, along with former PM Bertie Ahern and ex-president Mary McAleese.

ADAMS GIVE GRAVESIDE ORATION

In a reminder how much Northern Ireland's society has changed, there was no ritual volley of shots over the coffin as would have been the case for a self-proclaimed "proud IRA volunteer" during the Troubles.

Speaking at his graveside, Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams said McGuinness was "not a terrorist" but a "freedom fighter".

"He was also a political prisoner, a negotiator, a peacemaker, a healer.

"There was not a bad Martin McGuinness or a good Martin McGuinness," said his longtime ally at the top of the Republican movement.

"He resisted by armed actions those who withheld these rights, and then he helped shape conditions in which it was possible to advocate for these entitlements by unarmed strategies.

"Thanks to Martin we now live in a very different Ireland, which has been changed utterly."