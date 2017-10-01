Collapsing stage prop injures US rocker Marilyn Manson

NEW YORK: Shock rocker Marilyn Manson was hospitalized on Saturday (Sep 30) after he was crushed by a falling stage prop during a concert in New York.

Video footage posted by several fans showed Manson singing at the Hammerstein Ballroom in midtown Manhattan when a sculpture in the shape of a giant gun tumbled over him.

A representative for the artist said that he was taken to a hospital but did not provide further details.

The 48-year-old singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, is known for his elaborate stage performances that dabble in occult imagery.

The incident comes days before he is set to release his 10th studio album, "Heaven Upside Down."



