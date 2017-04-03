Colombia seizes 6.1 tonnes of cocaine in cargo haul
Colombian authorities seized 6.1 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Barranquilla as it was about to be shipped to Spain in a cargo of scrap metal, the government said on Sunday.
The seizure on Friday night was the third largest in Colombian history and had a street value of at least €200 million (US$213 million), officials said.
Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said the drugs belonged to the Gulf Clan, Colombia's largest organised crime group.
Anti-narcotics agents found the cocaine in a container loaded with scrap iron and steel destined for the Spanish port of Algeciras.
