Comey confirms FBI probing alleged Russian interference in US vote

WASHINGTON: FBI Director James Comey on Monday (Mar 20) confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, including any links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts.

"Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said.

Earlier, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Republican Representative Devin Nunes, told the same hearing that the panel had seen no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Nunes also denied an unsubstantiated claim from Trump that there had been a wiretap on his Trump Tower in New York but said it was possible other surveillance was used against the Republican.

Other congressional committees also are investigating the possible Russian connection, mostly behind closed doors. Amid a furor over whether Moscow tried to influence the presidential race on Trump's behalf to the detriment of Democrat Hillary Clinton, lawmakers said they would make public as much of their investigations as possible.

Russia denies it attempted to influence the Nov. 8 presidential election by hacking Democratic operatives and releasing embarrassing information.