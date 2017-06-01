Comey to confirm Trump pressured him on Flynn investigation - CNN

Former FBI Director James Comey plans to confirm reports that President Trump pressured him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia in congressional testimony, CNN said on Wednesday, citing an unidentified source close to the issue.

The Senate Intelligence Committee said on May 19 that Comey, who was fired by Trump earlier in the month, would testify before the panel publicly at some point after the May 29 Memorial Day holiday. CNN said the testimony could come as early as next week.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)