Commentary: How Angela Merkel emerged from the German elections weakened

The German Chancellor’s fourth but disappointing victory will be marred by the difficult times ahead, for Germany and the Eurozone, says the Financial Times’ Tony Barber.

LONDON: Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl, the giants of post-1945 German democracy, each served four terms as chancellor. Angela Merkel is about to do the same.

However, just as Adenauer and Kohl were politically diminished figures by the time they left office, so Ms Merkel emerges weakened from Sunday's Bundestag elections, facing what may turn out to be the most difficult spell of her long chancellorship.

According to exit polls, her Christian Democratic party and its Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union, easily outpolled all their rivals, taking 33 per cent of the vote.

But Ms Merkel's victory flatters to deceive. It is a disappointing result for which, paradoxically, some of the political successes that she has notched up since assuming the chancellorship in 2005 are responsible.

SAFF PAIR OF HANDS?

In this election campaign Ms Merkel presented herself as the candidate of stability and predictability, the ultimate safe pair of hands.



For the past 12 years, she has governed Germany from close to the centre of the political spectrum. She has generally displayed a sharp instinct for the aversion of a majority of Germans to uncertainty and extremism.

In many respects her tactics have worked well. But the election results show that her caution and preference for consensus politics have, to some extent, finally backfired on her.

By governing in a "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats for eight of her 12 years in power, she caused more and more Germans to feel their voices counted for little or nothing on the national stage. Where centrism is concerned, a country - even Germany - can have too much of a good thing.

According to the exit polls, 13 per cent of voters cast ballots for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany and 9 per cent for the radical leftist Die Linke, a party with roots in East German communism.

The third-place finish for AfD will grab the headlines, but the broader picture is that more than one in five voters have chosen parties of the extreme right and left.

NO LONGER IMMUNE TO POPULISM’S LURE

Over the past decade, Germany has been widely regarded and praised for being the one major EU country that appeared to be almost immune to the lures of populism.

This is no longer true. Since 2014, AfG has won seats in 13 of Germany's 16 state legislatures. Its performance on Sunday has made it the first party of its type to enter the Bundestag since the Federal Republic's creation in 1949.

Put another way, AfG achieved as good a result on Sunday as Geert Wilders and his far-right Party for Freedom did in the Dutch parliamentary elections of last March.

Unlike any previous ultra-right German party of the past seven decades, AfG will now have access to public funds and influence on public institutions of a kind that will enable it to amplify its anti-immigrant, anti-Islam messages.

IMPACT FOR EUROZONE REFORMS

Some perspective is necessary. Germany remains a rock-solid democracy with a moderate political culture.

Yet Ms Merkel's coalition options do not look appealing. A continuation of the grand coalition can be ruled out, not only because of the Social Democrats' dire result, but because pressure was building up among SPD left-wingers, regional leaders and the party's rank and file to end the alliance with the CDU anyway.

However, the CDU's traditional coalition with the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) is also impossible, unless the Greens were to form part of it. Such a three-way coalition has never been tried at national level.



The policy differences between the Greens, the FDP and elements of the Bavarian CSU are such that it is altogether unclear how ambitious a coalition programme might be.

This will have a particular bearing on Germany's attitude to reform of the eurozone and the EU.



On Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, is due to set out his idea for closer European integration. He will be hoping for a positive German response.

Sunday's Bundestag election results indicate that the way forward will not be simple.

