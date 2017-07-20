Commentary: Justin Trudeau teaches the world how to handle Donald Trump

Jordan Michael Smith examines how Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has managed Canada-US relations since Donald Trump took over the US presidency.

NEW YORK: Speaking to the National Governors Association in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday (Jul 14), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered an implicit rebuke to US President Donald Trump’s economic ideas.

"Free trade has worked," Trudeau said. "It's working now." This was just the latest instance of Trudeau’s deft handling of relations with the US and its prickly president.

Subtly criticising President Trump’s policies, while speaking respectfully of Trump personally, Trudeau has successfully met one of the primary challenges for any Canadian prime minister and vanquished what remained of his image as little more than a pretty face.

Most leaders who criticise Trump - and many who don’t - are subject to vicious remarks from the president. Just ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose policy on refugees Trump derided as “insane” and “a catastrophic mistake”, or London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom Trump called “ignorant” for opposing Trump’s campaign proposal to ban Muslims from entering the US. (Once in office, Trump modified the travel curbs to cover only certain Muslim-majority countries.)

But Trump loves Trudeau, offering good wishes on Twitter “to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau”. The US president said at the G20 Summit that “Justin is doing a spectacular job in Canada.” Trump’s February address to Congress also singled out Trudeau for praise.

GETTING ALONG WITH TRUMP

Advertisement Advertisement

Trudeau is having difficulties at home. His government has recently drawn criticism from the right for reportedly paying CAN$10.5 million (US$8 million) in a breach of rights settlement to a Canadian former Guantanamo Bay detainee who admitted fighting US troops in Afghanistan, and from the left for the stumbles by Canada’s national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

But he is managing well his toughest task of all: Getting along with the US during the Trump era.

Keeping the Canada-US relationship strong is the most important job of any Canadian prime minister. Dependent on its only neighbour for trade and defence but protective of its sovereignty, independent foreign policy and distinct culture, Canada is in a difficult position. That difficulty is multiplied when America has a blustery, xenophobic, militaristic leader.

And since Canada’s politics already tilt more towards the dovish, internationalist left than the US, it is even harder still when the Canadian prime minister hails, as Trudeau does, from the centre-left Liberal party.

But Trudeau is succeeding at this delicate dance, with a combination of flattery and gentle rebukes. Call it the Trudeau two-step.

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office in Washington. (File photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

THE TRUDEAU TWO-STEP

Trudeau’s remarks to the US governors were characteristically subtle, avoiding Trump by name but targeting nationalistic, anti-trade rhetoric. This is a classic two-step move: Maintain independence, but use mild, measured words.

Trudeau has repeatedly censured the American president, but done so without hostility. Trump’s off-the-cuff tweeting presents a “new wrinkle in international diplomacy”, Trudeau said in June. He declared Canada “deeply disappointed” in the decision to extract the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The day after Trump signed an executive order banning some Muslim refugees, Trudeau tweeted: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.” A clearer contrast to Trump could not be made.

Trudeau has avoided confrontation even when Trump has attacked Canada. After Trump called Canada’s trade policies a “disgrace”, Trudeau responded with what seemed to be a parody of Canadian politeness, cautiously saying he would defend Canada’s interests: “The way to do that is to make arguments in a respectful fashion, based on facts, and work constructively and collaboratively with our neighbours."

Trudeau has been swift to compliment the US president, commending Trump’s listening skills, open-mindedness and authenticity. He has even reached out to Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, taking her to a Broadway play - a play about Canadians helping Americans after 9/11.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York during a trip in 2016. (File photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

DEPENDENT ON THE US

Trump is historically unpopular in Canada, bringing down America’s reputation to unprecedented low levels. A poll recently cited by Newsweek had only 9 per cent of Canadians saying they have a very favorable view of the US. One of Trudeau’s opponents, Tom Mulcair, who leads the left-wing New Democratic Party, has called Trump a fascist and demanded Trudeau “stand up” and “denounce” the American president.

So why isn’t Trudeau using Canada’s stellar international reputation to lead the world’s anti-Trump forces?

Well, Canada is dependent on the United States, in ways few other nations are. About 75 per cent of Canadian exports go to the US. If Trump closed down the Canadian border, it would mean an instant weakening of the Canadian economy. (It would also harm the US economy, of course, but not nearly as much. Only 18.3 per cent of the US’s exports go to Canada.)

Canadian leaders are well aware of the power imbalance in the relationship. “We don’t have the luxury that the Germans have of an ocean between us,” a former Canadian diplomat told the New York Times. “And we don’t have a Plan B.”

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Although Canadians’ distaste for Trump is strong, this is hardly the first time an American president has been strongly disliked. George W Bush was almost as hated as Trump is.



Jean Chrétien, like Trudeau, a Liberal who was Canada's prime minister during Bush’s presidency, had to navigate similarly choppy waters in Canada-US relations during this period. Chrétien kept Canada out of the Iraq War, while avoiding public antagonism with Bush.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father, was despised by Richard Nixon, who called him a son of a b**** and an egghead among other things. That led to Pierre Trudeau’s response, famous in Canada: “I’ve been called worse things by better people.” But Nixon’s resentment of Trudeau didn’t stop the Canadian prime minister from calling Nixon during Watergate to offer private support.

Sweet-talking an embattled Republican president while maintaining Canadian independence is a dance the younger Trudeau now seems to be mastering.

Jordan Michael Smith is a Canadian-born writer living in New York.