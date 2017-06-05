Commentary: Terrorism will not dent London's resilience

The changing nature of the extremist threat, seen in the attacks at London Bridge, Manchester Arena and Westminster, calls for a reassessment of the UK's counter-terrorism policy, argues the Financial Times.

LONDON: For a few years, Britain was spared the worst of Islamic State-inspired violence that has hit many European cities. Not anymore.



This weekend's attack on London Bridge, in which three men ran down pedestrians with a van and rampaged through crowded bars with knives, was the third time Islamist extremists have struck the UK in as many months. Seven people were killed, besides the attackers, and 48 are in hospital, some in a critical condition.

We will have to wait to learn more about the identity and motives of the attackers and whether they had outside support. However, there is no doubt that the UK now faces a terrorist threat as acute as that seen in Nice, Berlin or Brussels. With each sickening attack, the pressure on the UK government to respond intensifies; even more so this time, in the final days of a general election campaign.

STEP UP FIGHT AGAINST RADICALISM

Theresa May rightly confirmed the election would proceed as planned after the appropriate pause in campaigning. She also signalled her intention to step up the fight against radical Islamist ideology saying: "We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are … Enough is enough."

There is no doubting the resilience of London or the courage and effectiveness of the UK police and emergency services. They halted Saturday's attack within eight minutes. Yet the UK Prime Minister has reason to argue that the changing nature of the security threat to the UK calls for a reassessment of its counter-terrorism policy.

Last month's suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena - the worst atrocity on UK soil since the 2005 tube bombings - is no longer typical of the threat the UK faces. It was relatively sophisticated, requiring a degree of technical skill, pre-planning and possibly collaboration. This is the kind of attack the UK's intelligence services have previously focused on detecting and preventing, to considerable effect.

The tactics used at London Bridge fit the more recent trend towards opportunistic, low-tech attacks on soft targets, carried out by individuals or small groups with little history of extremist activity that would lead the police to view them as an immediate threat.

As Mrs May underlined, these attacks are all the more disturbing because they are both easy to copy (the London Bridge incident mirrored that at Westminster two months earlier) and difficult to pre-empt. Police face an impossible task of tracking thousands of individuals with extremist leanings, but with no clear intention to act on them.

TOUGHER POWERS FOR POLICE AND SECURITY SERVICES

The UK Prime Minister has raised the possibility of tougher powers for the police and security services. A more pressing question may be whether the UK police have the resources they need, after several years of budget cuts.

The broader challenge, however, is how to defeat the ideology that lies behind the attacks. Mrs May's aim is to deny extremists any "safe space", whether online or in the real world.

This is difficult territory, where there will always be a balance to strike between freedom and security, privacy and protection of the public. It is not clear whether the UK government's current efforts to stop radicalisation are helping or hindering.

Yet the UK Prime Minister is right to assert that internet and social media companies must do more to remove harmful material, and to press for action at an international level to hold them to their responsibilities. In so far as the attackers have a purpose, it is to spread fear and hatred and widen the split in society. They must be met with a new commitment to pluralist values - and they must be denied a platform.

By The Financial Times Editorial

© 2017 The Financial Times Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.