Commentary: Why Trump’s North Korea gambit is ill-fated

In an interview with the Financial Times just prior to his summit meeting last week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump directed a stark ultimatum against both China and North Korea. Insisting that China “has great influence over North Korea,” Trump warned, “if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I’m telling you.”

This thinly-veiled threat to take unilateral military action against North Korea’s nuclear assets if China does not tighten the economic noose around Pyongyang was soon followed by the ominous claim by the US that “the clock has now run out (on North Korea) and all options are on the table for us.”

TAKING AIM AT NORTH KOREA'S ENABLER - THE CHINESE

Trump’s coercive diplomacy is premised on the notion that China alone possesses the leverage to ensure that international economic sanctions will exact a crushing economic toll on North Korea. Although the bilateral relationship has frayed in recent years, indeed, China continues to be the sole military ally of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as well as its chief trading partner and source of food, fuel, economic aid, and diplomatic support in international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council.





Trump and Xi discussed North Korea last week during their summit at Mar-A-Largo. (Photo: Reuters)

Over the past several years, however, China has played a double-game, alternately supporting and undercutting international efforts to sanction North Korea for its proliferation activities.

THREE FATAL FLAWS

Unfortunately, Trump’s gambit is fatally flawed on three counts.

First, it wrongfully presumes that intensified external pressure will compel North Korea into divesting itself of its nuclear arsenal. Like his father and grandfather before him, Kim Jong-un presides over a small, ramshackle pariah state that is besieged by far wealthier and more powerful adversaries, namely, the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

For weak and highly insecure states such as post-Cold War North Korea, nuclear weapons represent the most potent instrument available to deter attack and subjugation. Even other types of weapons of mass destruction have proven far less effective on this score.

To wit, in March 2003, the United States invaded Iraq even though the George W. Bush administration mistakenly believed that Saddam Hussein possessed stockpiles of both chemical and biological weapons.

By contrast, the US has never launched a war against a nuclear-armed state.

Since North Korea’s nuclear program is driven by insecurity, its motivation to retain, expand, or out of desperation potentially use its nuclear arsenal should only be expected to rise in the face of intensified international pressure.





North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests in recent months, which it says are bringing it closer to acquiring the ability to hit the US mainland with a nuclear-tipped weapon. (Photo: AFP)

Second, Trump erroneously assumes that the US can bully China into sacrificing its vital interest in preserving North Korea as a buffer state. China’s longstanding efforts to prevent international sanctions from ruining the North Korean economy stem from its deep-seated concern that North Korea’s collapse would result in the unification of the Korean Peninsula under South Korean auspices, which would bring the military forces of the Republic of Korea and US to the bank of the Yalu River.

It is worth recalling that the last time this happened, in late 1950, a far weaker China evinced no hesitation in launching a full-scale ground war to drive US and South Korean troops south of its borderlands. The White House would therefore be well advised not to pay much credence to President Xi’s apparent concurrence with President Trump at the Mar-a-Lago summit that North Korea’s nuclear program has reached a “very serious stage.”

Third, Trump’s apparent threat to attack North Korea if China demurs—which was underscored by his sudden decision last weekend to reposition a carrier strike group to the waters off the Korean Peninsula—is wholly lacking in credibility.

At present, North Korea is reported to possess somewhere on the order of a dozen or more nuclear explosive devices, massive stockpiles of biological and chemical weapons, several hundred ballistic missiles capable of reaching South Korea and Japan, and several thousand artillery guns trained on the South Korean capital of Seoul. A US-initiated war against North Korea would be apocalyptically destructive for all parties, including the United States, which has approximately 60,000 troops forward deployed in Northeast Asia.





A US strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula as a show of force, a US official told Reuters on Saturday (Apr 8). (Photo: US Navy/Reuters)

In order for a preventive strike against North Korean nuclear weapons to succeed, US intelligence would have to predict the number and location of all of those (presumably well-hidden) weapons with perfect accuracy and US air and naval forces would have to successfully destroy all of them in a surprise attack. If even one device survives to be hurled at South Korea or Japan, or placed on a container ship to be smuggled to a US port and detonated, the consequences would be prohibitively dire.

TIME TO BRING KIM IN FROM THE COLD

If the Trump administration genuinely intends to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, it will need to part with the long-held US shibboleths that the Kim regime can be persuaded to relinquish its nuclear arsenal, that China can be persuaded to relinquish its North Korean buffer, and that military force remains “on the table” as a viable last resort for defanging Pyongyang. Instead, it will have to take a series of politically unpalatable steps to bring the odious Kim regime in from the cold and begin methodically reintegrating North Korea into the international community.

This will involve implicitly acknowledging North Korea as a de facto nuclear power, initiating negotiations to end the nearly seven-decade long Korean War, and fully normalising bilateral diplomatic and economic relations with North Korea. All the while, it will have to coolly and steadfastly maintain its formal commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan which have successfully deterred North Korean aggression since 1953.

Evan N. Resnick is Assistant Professor and coordinator of the United States Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University.