Completing Brexit in two years will take a 'little miracle' - Katainen

BERLIN: It will require "a little miracle" for Britain and the European Union to complete negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc in the two-year time frame allotted, EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.

Katainen told Reuters that European Commission officials were bracing for "extremely difficult" negotiations with Britain, but were trying to be pragmatic about the process.

"From the commission’s point of view, we want to put all the emotions and negative attitudes aside and try to be as pragmatic as possible," Katainen said. "It’s a little miracle if they manage to do it in two years' time, which is the time frame set by the treaties."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)