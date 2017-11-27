Compromise sought as clock ticks down to snap Irish election

Ireland's prime minister and opposition leader resume efforts on Monday to resolve a political crisis that could result in a snap election with implications for a Brexit summit next month.

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he and opposition leader Micheal Martin will do everything they can on Monday to find a compromise that would avoid a snap election with implications for a Brexit summit next month.

Varadkar and the head of the main opposition party propping up his minority government have 24 hours to resolve a domestic political dispute that has cast a shadow over the summit on Britain's plans to leave the European Union.

Ireland will play a major role at the gathering, telling EU leaders whether Ireland believes sufficient progress has been made on the future border between EU-member Ireland and Britain's province of Northern Ireland.

The border is one of three issues Brussels wants broadly resolved before it decides whether to move the talks on to a second phase about trade, as Britain wants

The crisis is over Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald's handling of a legal case involving a police whistleblower. Martin, the leader of Fianna Fail, plans to move a motion of no confidence in her on Tuesday.

Varadkar has said if the motion is not withdrawn, he would be forced to hold an election before Christmas, a prospect EU officials say would complicate the EU summit on Dec. 14-15 on Brexit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We're doing everything we can. We're trying to find a middle way that allows the government to continue. Certainly I don't want there to be an election, particularly at such an important time for the country," Varadkar said ahead of talks between the two leaders later on Monday.

Local media reported that the leaders were looking at whether passing the issue to a judge-led tribunal, restructuring the justice department and an apology from Fitzgerald could break the deadlock.

A compromise remains difficult for Fianna Fail.

"Nobody in their right mind wants an election the week before Christmas and we are working hard at a compromise ... but it has to be inevitable that Frances Fitzgerald goes," one of its senior lawmakers Thomas Byrne told the Newstalk radio station.

However two of Byrne's colleagues were less definitive when asked if Fitzgerald would have to quit. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Fine Gael also struck a more conciliatory tone, accepting his opponents had genuine concerns.

Varadkar reiterated that there was no question of Fitzgerald being asked to step down and she was quoted by the Sunday Independent newspaper as saying she will "not bow to summary justice."

"At the weekend it looked almost certain and now it has receded somewhat to probably a 50-50 chance. It seems like Fianna Fail are trying to come to some sort of an agreement where they can avoid an election," said Eoin O'Malley, politics lecturer at Dublin City University.

"But it doesn't move us too far from an election, if it's lucky, the government will make six months from here."

WEAKER BREXIT HAND

Coveney also reiterated on Monday that not enough progress had been made on the border issue and that he had the full backing of the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Concerns over how the Irish political crisis would impact the talks steadied sterling on Monday, after it posted its biggest weekly rise in more than a month.

"The next couple of months are crucial for the future of Ireland, and provoking an election right now would be utterly irresponsible," said Kevin O'Rourke, Professor of Economic History at Oxford University, who has written extensively on Ireland's role in the Brexit talks.

"The parties can help by agreeing publicly, right now, that the Irish government's position on the Brexit negotiations won't change, no matter what the outcome of the election. But an election will mean that our political class will be distracted at just the wrong time."

Ireland's main parties broadly back Varadkar's position on Brexit and an opinion poll on Saturday suggested an election would lead to little change with another minority administration the most likely outcome.

"What's clear to me is that the country would not be in any different position after an election than it is today except our hand at the negotiating table with Michel Barnier would be weakened," Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty told national broadcaster RTE.

(Editing by Janet Lawrence)