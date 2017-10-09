Congo militants attack bases in northeast, killing UN peacekeeper

GOMA: Militants attacked two military bases in northeastern Congo early on Monday, killing one U.N. peacekeeper and injuring a dozen others, the U.N. mission and the army said.

"I can confirm an attack on the MONUSCO base at Mamundioma this morning which killed one peacekeeper and injured 12," said the spokeswoman for the U.N.'s Congo mission Florence Marchal, referring to a village near the city of Beni.

Army spokesman Mak Hazukay blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group active near the border between Congo and Uganda, for the attacks.

The group is thought to have ambushed and killed many civilians nearby this weekend.

