Congo must investigate credible reports of atrocities - UN's Zeid

GENEVA: Democratic Republic of Congo must investigate "multiple, credible allegations of massive human rights violations" including summary executions by the armed forces, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said on Monday.

“It is time to stop a blunt military response that does nothing to tackle the root causes of the conflict between the Government and local militias but instead targets civilians on the basis of their presumed links to the militias,” Zeid said in a statement after a video that appeared to show Congolese troops shooting dead a group of apparent militia members.

The U.N. human rights office has documented the killings of more than 280 people since July 2016 in a flare-up in violence in Kasai Central province, the statement said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)