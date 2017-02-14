Congo religious sect says four members shot dead at leader's home

KINSHASA: Four members of a separatist religious sect in Democratic Republic of Congo were shot dead at the home of its leader Ne Muanda Nsemi during a police assault, a BDK official and a witness said on Tuesday.

Basangana Ngunga, the president of BDK's political wing, said they died because police prevented the group from removing the wounded for care. Two other members were killed at a different location in Kinshasa during clashes with police, he added.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Dominic Evans)