Congo Republic president reappoints PM after resignation

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso reappointed Clement Mouamba as prime minister on Monday, four days after Mouamba and his cabinet resigned, the president's office said in a statement.

BRAZZAVILLE: Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso reappointed Clement Mouamba as prime minister on Monday, four days after Mouamba and his cabinet resigned, the president's office said in a statement.

Mouamba, who resigned last week, is now charged with forming a new government, the statement said.

Last week's resignations came after Sassou Nguesso said he wanted a new government to help alleviate economic woes caused by a steep drop in oil prices since 2014.

Public debt has shot higher, raising questions over Congo's ability to meet coupon payments for its US$363 million Eurobond.

(Reporting by Christian Elion, Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alison Williams)