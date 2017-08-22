Congo Republic president reappoints PM after resignation

World

Congo Republic president reappoints PM after resignation

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso reappointed Clement Mouamba as prime minister on Monday, four days after Mouamba and his cabinet resigned, the president's office said in a statement.

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso speaks during a news conference after his meeting with Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi at Carthage Palace in Tunis January 22, 2015. Sassou Nguesso is in Tunisia on a two-day visit. REUTERS/Anis Mili (TUNISIA - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR4MH6G

BRAZZAVILLE: Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso reappointed Clement Mouamba as prime minister on Monday, four days after Mouamba and his cabinet resigned, the president's office said in a statement.

Mouamba, who resigned last week, is now charged with forming a new government, the statement said.

Last week's resignations came after Sassou Nguesso said he wanted a new government to help alleviate economic woes caused by a steep drop in oil prices since 2014.

Public debt has shot higher, raising questions over Congo's ability to meet coupon payments for its US$363 million Eurobond.

(Reporting by Christian Elion, Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters