Congo's Kabila names transitional government, defying main opposition

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday named a new transitional government, state television said, defying opponents who say he is in violation of a previous agreement.

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday named a new transitional government, state television said, defying opponents who say he is in violation of a previous agreement.

Kabila, in power since 2001, struck a deal in December with Congo's main opposition bloc to allow him to stay on after his mandate expired but talks to implement the deal broke down in March.

(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Emma Farge)