Congolese police fire bullets, tear gas to disperse opposition supporters

Congolese police fired bullets into the air and launched tear gas canisters to try to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Kinshasa on Tuesday, after talks between the opposition and President Joseph Kabila's government fizzled out.

  • Posted 29 Mar 2017 00:00
Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), chant slogans outside the party headquarters in the Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), shout slogans as they gather outside the party headquarters in Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Reuters witness saw opposition members gathering at the home of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, the main opposition party's former leader, during a news conference with his son, the new UPDS party leader Felix Tshisekedi.

(Reporting by Benoit Nyemba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters